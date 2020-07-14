1/1
Ethel M. (Wade) Radford
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel M. (Wade) Radford

Indianapolis - 89, entered into Heavenly rest July 5, 2020. Affectionately known as "Maw Maw", she was born October 30, 1930 in Indianapolis to James and Allie R. Wade. She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 60 years, Carl E. Radford, Sr. along with her parents and eight of her nine siblings. Mourning her passing are four children: Cheryl D. Shelton (Ezra), Carl E. Radford, Jr. (Portia Elaine), Teresa L. Skipper and Derek Radford, Sr. She was also blessed with six grandchildren: Carl E. Radford, III (Andrea), Christopher Radford (Erika), David Martin, Jr. (Nicole), Courtney Martin, Derek Radford, Jr. (Kierre) and Cameron Radford (Samantha); as well as eight great-grandchildren.

Ethel was very active in her community. She was a graduate of Crispus Attucks High School, class of 1948 and was on the Dean's List every semester she attended Indiana State University. A former Democratic Party precinct committee person, she took extreme pride in the privilege of witnessing the election of our First African American President. She was a member of Eastern Star Chapters in Indianapolis and Phoenix, AZ. Ethel served as chair of the music committee for Greater St. Mark Church for many years as a long-time member. She retired as a Real Estate Broker with Abernathy Realtors.

To say that she lived "out loud" is an understatement. Born into extreme poverty, she refused to let that determine her path in life. She resolved to have a successful life and cohesive family and worked tirelessly to make sure that her children and future descendants had every opportunity for a successful, safe and happy life. A loyal friend, Ethel fiercely protected those she loved. She left us with countless life lessons and memories. She will be missed by many but never forgotten.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lavenia & Summers Home for Funerals - Indianapolis
5811 East 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 547-5814
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved