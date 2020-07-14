Ethel M. (Wade) RadfordIndianapolis - 89, entered into Heavenly rest July 5, 2020. Affectionately known as "Maw Maw", she was born October 30, 1930 in Indianapolis to James and Allie R. Wade. She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 60 years, Carl E. Radford, Sr. along with her parents and eight of her nine siblings. Mourning her passing are four children: Cheryl D. Shelton (Ezra), Carl E. Radford, Jr. (Portia Elaine), Teresa L. Skipper and Derek Radford, Sr. She was also blessed with six grandchildren: Carl E. Radford, III (Andrea), Christopher Radford (Erika), David Martin, Jr. (Nicole), Courtney Martin, Derek Radford, Jr. (Kierre) and Cameron Radford (Samantha); as well as eight great-grandchildren.Ethel was very active in her community. She was a graduate of Crispus Attucks High School, class of 1948 and was on the Dean's List every semester she attended Indiana State University. A former Democratic Party precinct committee person, she took extreme pride in the privilege of witnessing the election of our First African American President. She was a member of Eastern Star Chapters in Indianapolis and Phoenix, AZ. Ethel served as chair of the music committee for Greater St. Mark Church for many years as a long-time member. She retired as a Real Estate Broker with Abernathy Realtors.To say that she lived "out loud" is an understatement. Born into extreme poverty, she refused to let that determine her path in life. She resolved to have a successful life and cohesive family and worked tirelessly to make sure that her children and future descendants had every opportunity for a successful, safe and happy life. A loyal friend, Ethel fiercely protected those she loved. She left us with countless life lessons and memories. She will be missed by many but never forgotten.