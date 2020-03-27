|
Ethel Mae White
Avon - Ethel Mae White, 91 of Avon, passed away March 26, 2020 in Countryside Meadows. She was born on January 16, 1929 in Indianapolis to the late William and Fern [Kern] Thompson. She married Charles Verlin White on December 31, 1955 in Indianapolis. He preceded her in death January of 2013. Ethel worked at Western Electric for many years prior to becoming a homemaker and raising her sons. Survivors include her sons, Michael V. (Suzanne) White, Charles White, Paul Wales; grandchildren, Christopher Warren, Michael White II, David White; great grandchildren, Jeret Wales, Kobe Warren, Corbin Warren, Michael White III, Gabriella White, Hadley White, Gavin White, Elegance White, Striker White and Emma White. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, William Thompson, sister, Jenny Sherwood and sons, Greg White, Donald White and Charles D. White. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, private services will be held in the Marion National Cemetery. Baker Funeral Home, Danville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bakerfuneralservice.com
