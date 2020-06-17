Etolia E. Cannon
Indianapolis - 58, of Indianapolis, IN passed away on June 10, 2020. A service will be held on Friday June 19, 2020 at 12:00pm at First Baptist Church North 880 W 28th St, Indianapolis, IN 46208, with visitation beginning at 10:00am.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.