Etta Mae (Johns) Smith
1932 - 2020
Etta Mae (Johns) Smith, 88, of Indianapolis passed away Sunday Morning, May 17th at I.U. West Hospital. She was born April 8, 1932 to Hascal Ray and Lera Anise (Arterburn) Johns in Summer Shade, Kentucky. Raised on a hog farm, during the Depression, she learned hard work and the value of family. She married Robert Benjamin Smith in 1953 and moved to Indianapolis. She worked as a secretary at Allison's Transmission in Indianapolis from 1953-1958 and then became a homemaker.

Etta was a 53 year member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading and being with family. She was an amazing Southern cook. Etta was preceded in death by her parents; 5 siblings; loving husband Rob; and one great grandson. Her survivors include: Cindy (Ron) Stewart of Indianapolis, and Dottie (Tony) Self of Flower Mound, Texas; 5 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN on May 27 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., followed by funeral at 1:00 p.m. Etta will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 222 E. Epler Avenue, Indianapolis.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Funeral
01:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
