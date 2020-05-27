Etwell Jones
Etwell Jones

Indianapolis - Etwell Jones, 95, of Indianapolis, passed away on May 26, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis. Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the funeral home, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest next to Granvil at Concordia Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
MAY
30
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
MAY
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
