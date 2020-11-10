Eugene Arlen Dick
Carmel - 86, passed away November 5, 2020. He was born June 6, 1934 in Oscaloosa, IA, to the late William Rees and Mary Marguerite Dick. Gene lettered in football, baseball and track at Clinton High School, Clinton, IN, where he lived since first grade. He lettered in college football at both Marquette and Indiana State Universities where he was a talented half back. His love of sports never diminished as he followed his teams, attended games and checked the news daily for scores and stories about his favorite players and teams. Gene's greatest loyalty was following the St. Louis Cardinals since 1946 when he attended his first major league game.
Gene married Dorinda Anne Dudley February 29, 1980. He was self-employed in project management for 50 years in southern California before retiring and returning to Indiana in 2008. Gene was a longstanding member of Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, Clinton, IN. His faith, family and friends were always a resource of love and inspiration for him and this foundation framed the love and devotion he gave to others.
Gene is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Dorinda A. Dick; stepsons, Dr. Bryan M. Acton (Lara) and Clayton M. Acton; step-granddaughter, Aidan M. Acton; brothers, Mikael J. Dick, Gerry Loring Dick (Judy) and Laurance Alan C. Dick; and sister, Donna Maria-Ana Hollingsworth (Roy). A brother, William V. Dick, preceded him in death.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Labre Indian School, P.O. Box 216, Ashland, MT 59003-9989 or online at www.stlabre.org
and/or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 558 Nebeker St., Clinton, IN 47842.
Due to COVID, funeral services are pending and future arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com
.