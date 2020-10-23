Eugene Boyd Jr.Eugene Boyd Jr., age 76, went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, Oct 21st. He was born on June 13th, 1944 to Martha L and Eugene Boyd Sr. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1963. Eugene served in the US Marine Corps from 1963-1967 (Vietnam Vet). He married Carolyn Mack in 1966 and was later married to Yvonne Rhodes. In 1969 he was accepted into the 46th recruiting class of IPD. He served and protected the streets of Indianapolis for 38 years and retired as a Sergeant in 2007. He accepted Christ at an early age and was immersed in Christian Baptism in 1998 where he became a member of Traders Point Christian Church. Upon retiring he enjoyed lunch with friends, watching sports and spending time with his beloved Romeo.He is survived by his children Eugene (Jodi) Boyd III, Jermaine (Ashlee) Waddell, Amanda Ward and Ian (Reva) Mackey. His grandchildren Kaitlyn, Kamryn and Caleb Boyd, Shamaine and Jayme Waddell, Rayshawn Brent, Jada Joi Petty, Krista and Ashlynn Woodson, and Brooklyn Mackey. His brother Keith (Lillian) Boyd and sister Carol Lynn Boyd. His longtime partner, soulmate and best friend of 25 years Carmena Mackey. A very special friend and brother in blue, Brian Keith Dixon.He was preceded in death by his parents Martha and Eugene Boyd, his sisters Chris Ann and Patsy, and his brothers Raymond, Dave and Steve.Eugene was a lifetime servant. A servant of his country, his community, his family and of the Lord. He was a survivor of war, years on the street as a cop, multiple myeloma and prostate cancer. He was a WARRIOR. He was an incredibly proud man, the life of the party, and a great encourager to many, even to his last breath. It didn't require blood for him to consider you family and he loved fiercely. We honor him for all he's given so freely.Viewing will be held on Monday October 26th at Stuart Mortuary from 11am-1pm. Private family ceremony will be held immediately following. Burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery after the service.