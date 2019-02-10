Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Eugene "Gene" Brown


Eugene "Gene" Brown Obituary
Eugene "Gene" Brown

Greenwood - Eugene "Gene" Brown, 84, of Greenwood, passed away on February 6. He was born on February 19, 1934 in Indianapolis, to the late Fount and Stella Brown (Hodges). Gene was married on August 15, 1959 to Rena Lyons Brown.

Gene was employed as General Manager at Schuster Block, retiring in 1996 after 39 years of service. Prior he was employed at Citizens Gas & Coke. He was an Army veteran and a member of the Greenwood American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Gene was a Past President and lifetime member of Greenwood Sertoma International, Past Vice-President and Treasurer of ICMA, Southport Masonic Lodge #270, Indianapolis Valley of the Scottish Rite, Indianapolis Murat Shrine and Valle Vista Golf Club. Gene enjoyed golf, racquetball and restoring old cars.

Gene is survived by his wife Rena Brown; daughter Kim Lawburg (John) and five grandchildren. He is preceded in passing by his parents and brothers Thurman and Calvin "Ray" Brown and sister Elizabeth Brown.

Services for Gene will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 14, at Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 13, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at mortuary. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorial gifts be given to Association.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 10, 2019
