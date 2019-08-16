|
Eugene Edward Warriner
- - Eugene Edward Warriner, the Patriarch of our family passed away at the age of 94. He was born on February 15, 1925 in West Newton, Indiana to Lyle and Leefa Warriner. Eugene graduated from Ben Davis High School where he enjoyed playing basketball and running track. He served in the Navy during World War II for three years. Eugene retired from Mechanics Laundry after 40 years, however never really retired. He continued to run the family business in which he enjoyed second to his family. Eugene married the love of his life, Donna in 1948 and soon after had two children, Randy and Jeri Lynne. Eugene followed his children in their passions, which led him to be President of the Half Arabian Horse Club for several years. All who knew and loved him will remember many good times at the Arabian Horse Shows and Mechanics Laundry Suite Party's. Eugene loved a good ball game, book, working on a tractor, a game of euchre, and his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Donna, brothers, Leroy and Morris Warriner and sister, Deloris Moon. Sister-in-laws, Faye, Dee and Georgianne Warriner.
He is survived by his children Randy Warriner (Delaine), Jeri Lynne Warriner, Grandchildren, Hallie Warriner, Carley Warriner and Great Grandson, Carson, his Brother, Jim Warriner, several nieces and nephews in which he loved and adored.
"My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person - he believed in me." -Jim Valvano
Celebration of Life: Sunday, August 18, 2019 - 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Painted Hills Clubhouse - Lower Level, 4364 Rembrandt Drive, Martinsville, Indiana 46151.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 16, 2019