Eugene Ernst "Gene" Janson
Indianapolis - Eugene Ernst Janson "Gene", of Indianapolis, IN passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019 at the age of 80.
Gene is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn (Wahl) Janson; his children, Mark E. Janson (Robin), Anne K. Davis (Jeff), and John C. Janson (Lucy); grandchildren, Hannah Davis, Michael Janson, Mara Davis, Katie Janson, Finn Davis, Ryan Janson, and Liam Janson; sister-in-law, Vicki Reinbold (Michael); nephews Kenneth (Ashley) Janson and Keith (Tatianna) Janson; brothers-in-law Robert (Melinda) Wahl and James (Diane) Wahl, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Dorothy Janson and brother, Ken Janson.
Gene was born on May 6, 1939 to Dorothy (Hetzner) and Elmer Janson in Frankentrost, Michigan. A graduate of Michigan State University in 1962, Gene worked his entire career at RCA (later Thompson Consumer Electronics) in Indianapolis, IN until his retirement in 2002. Gene married the love of his life, Carolyn Wahl, on July 18, 1964 in Frankentrost, Michigan, and soon began raising their family in Indianapolis. Gene was a voracious reader, enjoyed spending time with his family, and loved cruising the seas with his wife. A long-time member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Gene faithfully served as President of the Congregation, Chairman of the Board of Elders, Trustee, and Head Usher. In retirement, Gene enjoyed attending presentations at Scientech, going to lunch with friends from Our Redeemer, and keeping in touch with his fellow RCA retirees.
The funeral service and visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North, 2706 Kessler Blvd West Dr. Indianapolis. Visitation hours will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, October 28th, and from 10:00 AM until the funeral service starts at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 29th. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gene's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 3650 West 106th Street, Carmel, IN 46032.
The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Methodist Hospital for their exceptional care and assistance. Please share a condolence or a memory of Gene at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019