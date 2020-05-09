Eugene "Gene" James Camfield, 92, of Indianapolis, passed away May 2, 2020. He was born August 4, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Victor N. and Sylvia M. (Schejbal) Camfield. He graduated from Wyoming High School in Michigan in 1945. After high school, Gene enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After his service, he graduated from Michigan State University in 1958 with his Bachelor's Degree .Gene worked for AT&T (formerly Western Electric) as a Senior Electrical Engineer for many years before he retired in 1987. He was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church. Gene had many hobbies including amateur radio, playing Bridge and Pinochle, camping with his family and sailing. He was also known as a handyman around his house. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Gene is survived by his children, William J. (Karen) Camfield, Stephen B. Camfield, Thomas E. Camfield and Michelle (Charlton) Browning; stepchildren, Dale (Debbie) Arfman, Debbie Arfman (Mike) White and Sarah Arfman (Jim) Ruddell and their families; grandchildren, Christine (Grant) Kowalski, Catherine (Nicholas) Marrs, Michael (Kasey) Camfield, Lauren Camfield, Taylor Browning (Matthew) Hand, Lauren Browning and Hunter Browning; great grandchildren, Juliana and Ava Marrs; and many nieces and nephews. Gene was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Gabel Camfield; his second wife, Margaret "Peggy" Arfman Camfield; parents, Victor and Sylvia Camfield; and brothers, Howard Camfield and Wayne Camfield.Due to the current restrictions, private services were held with the family at Feeney Hornak Keystone Mortuary. Entombment took place at Washington Park North.Memorial contributions may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 2345 W. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46260.