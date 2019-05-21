Services
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
7520 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 882-0772
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
7520 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
7520 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Camby - Eugene (Red) Leazenby, 1929-2019, was born on April 10, 90 years ago to Martin and Agnes Leazenby in Clymers, IN and passed away May 18 in Indianapolis, IN. He was a loving husband to his wife, Dolores, for 49 years. She proceeded him in death as did his brother, Don, and his sons Bruce and Kurt. He is survived by his sons, Mark (Melody) and Brian (Brenda) Leazenby and daughter, Laura Tsareff, six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Red was an Air Force veteran and a commercial airline pilot for 37 years with US Airways. Red was silly, fun and enjoyed being happy. He was a lucky guy that loved his job and traveling all over the world. In retirement he looked forward to connecting with old colleagues at Soaring Eagle and Lake Central Airline reunions. He and Dolores lived and raised their family in San Antonio, TX, Lima, OH and Pittsburg, PA and in retirement he lived in Indiana and Florida. Red loved to spend time with his family and many friends, often with a martini in hand, and was an avid golfer and fisherman. Maybe at times the world wasn't ready for Red's arrival and his opinions, but he was always entertaining. He was a terrific storyteller and was amazed at the changes in the world and technology occurring in his lifetime and told many young people he couldn't imagine what things they would see in their lifetime. Red most recently was a resident of Worthington Place in Camby, IN. The family wishes to thank the staff for his care as he dealt with the effects of Alzheimer's disease. Red's life will be celebrated with a visitation on May 23, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Simplicity Funeral and Cremation, 7520 Madison Ave., Indianapolis, IN. 46227. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL. 60601.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 21, 2019
