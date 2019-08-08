|
Deacon Eugene Reed
Indianapolis - Deacon Eugene Reed, Indianapolis, Eugene Reed, loving husband, and father 83, passed away peacefully August 2, 2019. He was born November 23, 1935 in Pulaski, Tennessee to the late Tommy, and Mary L. (Brown) Reed. He retired in 2006 from Navistar after thirty years. Eugene was a U.S. Navy veteran.
Funeral services will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Grace Apostolic Church, 649 East 22nd Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46202. Viewing is 9:30 am to 11:00 am, and homegoing services at 11:00 am.
Eugene graduated high school in Pulaski, Tennessee, and moved to Indianapolis while in his twenties. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, football, basketball, and attending Church and bible study. Due to his efforts and support, all five of his children are successful productive citizens of which he was always proud.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Erma (Griffin) Reed; his five children, Randall E. Reed (Tammy), Debra D. Reed, Travis L. Reed (Tara), Dewayne Reed and Stephen A. Reed; brother, Joe L. Reed (Louise) Meridian, Mississippi; sister Annie Ruth Blackshear Louisville, Kentucky, twelve grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren all of whom kept in close contact with "Pappa Gene as they affectionately called him. Suffragan Bishop Kevin M. Harrison, Eulogist, interment at Floral Park Cemetery and Cremation 425 North Holt Road, Indianapolis, Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 8, 2019