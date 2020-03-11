|
|
Eugene "Gene" Servies
Plainfield - Eugene "Gene" Servies, 92 of Plainfield, passed away March 8, 2020 at Meadow Lakes in Mooresville. He was born on June 13, 1927 in Indianapolis to the late Herschel and Edith (Coleman) Servies. He married Martha Menefee on August 29, 1947. Gene was an U S Navy veteran of WWII and a member of the Pittsboro Episcopal Church. He worked as a lab tech for Eli Lilly and Company for over 36 years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of the Plainfield Elks Club #2186, loved to golf and to ride his bike. Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Martha Servies; sister, Helen Herring; half-sister, Cindy Armstrong; half-brothers, J. R. Servies (Kathy), Eddie Randall (Jane); sister-in-law, Jeanette Moran (Joe); nieces, Jodie Brittain (Brad), Jane Moran, Jennifer Paul (Tim), Teresa Cooksey (Lucian); nephews, Bob Lovall (Penny) and Larry Herring (Donna). Services will be at 4:00 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, with entombment to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until the service begins in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to one's favorite charity. Online condolences may be made at www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020