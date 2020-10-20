Eugene W. Morris
Bargersville - Eugene W. Morris 94 of Bargersville, IN passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Eugene was born on December 17, 1925 in Larue County, Kentucky to James E. Morris and Rosie A. (Thompson) Morris. He and his family moved from Kentucky to Johnson County, IN when he was six months old. He then became a lifelong resident of Bargersville. He was a 1944 graduate of Union High School in Johnson County. He was a United States Navy Veteran of WW II serving aboard four Navy Vessels as an anti-aircraft Gunner's Mate. He was honorably discharged from the Navy on March 25, 1946. After his service, he returned home to Bargersville to the family farm. He married the love of his life, Revae (Hilderbrand) Morris on March 16, 1947 at Bargersville Christian Church and together over the next many decades, they raised their family and expanded their farming operation in both grain and livestock production. He had also been a school bus driver for the Center Grove Community School Corporation and a very successful insurance agent for Farmers Mutual Insurance Company for many years and was President of the company with offices in Johnson and Shelby Counties. Eugene was also very active in his love of community serving as a Board of Director of the Bargersville Building and Loan and First Community Bank and Trust for many years located in Bargersville. He was over a 70 year member of the Bargersville Masonic Lodge #679, the Indianapolis Valley of the Scottish Rite, Murat Shrine, the Johnson County Shrine Club, Franklin American Legion Post 205 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Eugene and his wife Revae were lifelong members of Bluff Creek Christian Church. Surviving is his wife Revae (Hilderbrand) Morris of Bargersville, IN, three daughters Renda Tingle (Gary) of Bargersville, IN, Rowana Umbarger (R. Martin) of Bargersville, IN and Richele Morris of Franklin, IN, grandchildren Brian Morris of Bargersville, IN, Craig Morris (Angela) of Bargersville, IN, Carisa Delph (Rod) of Bargersville, IN, Carey Tingle (Shelby) of Indianapolis, IN, Erica Garrity of Bargersville, IN, Trista Gordin of Bargersville, IN and Jackson Umbarger (Carrie) of Bargersville, IN, great grandchildren Kenzie Delph, Mady Delph, Mia Delph, Lula Turner, Elijah Mahan, Evie Mahan, Tyler Gordin, Christian Gordin, Jacob Gordin, Will Morris, Avery Morris, Redgie D. Morris, Peyton Morris, Gavin Morris, Carson Umbarger, Kyndal Umbarger and Cooper Umbarger and a sister Marjorie Barley (Jim) of Morgantown, IN. He was preceded in death by his son Redgie D. Morris on May 18, 1988, two sisters Gladys Christy, Edna Nugent and two brothers Lloyd Morris, Johnny Morris and his parents. A private family services will be conducted. The service will be available to view on Friday at 10AM at www.swartzmortuary.com/obituary/eugene-morris
. A private family graveside service will be conducted at Bluff Creek Cemetery by the United States Navy Honor Guard and the Franklin American Legion Post 205 Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in memory of Eugene Morris to the Johnson County 4-H and Agricultural Fair attention the Swine Barn Pen Replacement Fund 250 Fairground Street Franklin, IN 46131 as Eugene and his wife Revae have been lifetime supporters of the Johnson County Fair and 4-H Swine program. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Brookdale Hospice and caregivers Jennifer, Sierra, Jacinda and Fantasia for their exceptional care. A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com
. Information 317-738-0202.