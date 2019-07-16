Services
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Graveside service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Eugenia Johnson McHaffie


1917 - 2019
Eugenia Johnson McHaffie Obituary
Eugenia Johnson McHaffie

Fishers - Eugenia Johnson McHaffie, 101, passed away July 12, 2019. She was born November 15, 1917 in Owensville, IN to the late Warner Lee Johnson and Gertrude Forbis Johnson. Eugenia was a graduate of Central Normal College. She taught Latin at Burney High School in Decatur County, IN. She was married for 61 years to the late W. Maurice McHaffie.

Eugenia is survived by 3 daughters, Sharon LaFollette (John A.), Candace Reysen, and Melissa McHaffie; 5 grandsons: Andrew LaFollette, Michael LaFollette, Matthew Reysen, Peter Reysen and Stephen Reysen; and 3 great-grandchildren, Summer Reysen, Ember Reysen and Miles LaFollette. She was preceded in death by her sister, Dorotha Farrell.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 18 at Flanner Buchanan- Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite) from 10-11am. Graveside services will immediately follow at 11am.

Her family would like to thank the dedicated people at Bickford Senior Living and Paradigm Hospice for all their help and care.

Memorial Contributions may be made to for , 22512 Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, MD 20871. [email protected].org. 800-437-2423
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 16, 2019
