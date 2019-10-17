|
|
Eugenia Thurman
Indianapolis - Eugenia Thurman, 94 of Indianapolis, IN passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was an employee of Marion County General Hospital (Wishard) where she worked as a housekeeper before her retirement for many years of exemplary service. Eugenia was a member of the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Indianapolis and served her community by participating in the Leah Chapter No. 23 Order of the Eastern Star. Eugenia leaves to cherish her loving memories, her son, Roy Roger (Pearly Maxine) Thurman; sisters, Josephine Williams of New Albany, IN and Louie B. Ferrell of Sun City West, AZ; sister-in-law, Alvera Kirtley of Maywood, IL; grandchildren, Jacqueline Keyes of Zebulon, NC, Roy Randall (Randa) Thurman of Indianapolis IN, Regina (Christopher T) Russell of Gilbert, AZ, twelve great- grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy Russell Thurman; sisters, Katherine Gaddie and Maxine Christian; brothers, Leo Kirtley, Melvin Kirtley, Ed Kirtley Jr and Curtis Kirtley; her parents, Ed Kirtley and Sally Ann (Ford) Kirtley.
Visitation will be held from 10:00am-12:00pm with funeral service immediately following on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park North 2706 Kessler Blvd West Dr. Indianapolis,
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019