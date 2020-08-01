1/1
Eunice M. Johnson
1936 - 2020
Eunice M. Johnson

Indianapolis - Eunice M. (Eunie) Johnson departed this earth July 29, 2020 with a new address in Paradise to be with her Lord & Savior.

Eunice is survived by her beloved husband and caregiver, Bill; son, Tom (Billie); stepdaughter, Kim (Doug) Fahey-Gilaspy; step grandchildren, Brandon (Tracy) Fahey; Felicia Fahey; Zac (Heather) Peek; grandchildren, Sydney and Zachary Peek. She also has two step great grandchildren and a sister Judy (Lynn) Fox, in addition to her parents, a brother, Ronald Hartman and sister, Eileen Hood preceded her in death. She leaves much love to many beloved nieces, nephews, dear cousins, and a host of friends.

A visitation will be held, Tuesday, August 4th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at St. John Lutheran Church & School 6630 Southeastern Ave. Indianapolis, IN with a private service to follow. Due to recent COVID-19 mandates, all guests are required to wear face coverings or masks at visitations and services. Arrangements entrusted to Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Franklin Township Chapel. You are invited to read Eunice's complete obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com, where you may sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
Service
St. John Lutheran Church
