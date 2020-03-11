Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan
Speedway, IN
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church
Indianapolis, IN
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Andrews Presbyterian Church
Indianapolis, IN
Burial
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Welsh Cemetery
Egypt, IN
Eunice Sutton Ehmen (MyKrantz) Martin


1933 - 2020
Eunice Sutton Ehmen (MyKrantz) Martin Obituary
Eunice Sutton (MyKrantz) Ehmen Martin, 86, Indianapolis, formerly of Remmington, died Monday, March 9, 2020. She was born in 1933 in Grove Spring, Mo., to Harry and Myrtle Cecilia (Sutton) MyKrantz. She was a graduate of Remmington (Ind.) High School.

She married Cecil Eugene Ehmen in 1954 and Paul "Wally" Wallace Martin in 1976.

She was a homemaker and formerly a secretary to the girl's dean at Northwest High School in Indianapolis.

Eunice was member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, of which served on each of its boards and her "joy" was choir. She was also a member of the Garden Club and Sewing group at Tri-Kappa Epsilon Crooked Creek Chapter, and the Homemakers Club.

Eunice was preceded in death by her husbands, Cecil and Wally; her parents; sisters Elma (John) Beavans and Esther Moosmiller; and brother Elden MyKrantz.

Survivors include her sons Terry (Connie Sue) Ehmen and Chris Martin; grandchildren Toni Ehmen, and Kim (Austin) Sherwood, Geoff and Peter Martin; great-grandchildren Weston, Joleene and Brynnlee Sherwood; brother Max (Donna) MyKrantz; Sister-in-law Loren MyKrantz; Brother-in-law Paul Moosmiller; and lots of nieces and nephews.

Services will be 10 a.m., Monday, March 16 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Indianapolis, with calling there from 9 a.m., and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Flanner Buchanan - Speedway. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in Welsh Cemetery in Egypt, Ind.

Memorial Contributions may be given to Kappa Kappa Kappa Education Fund. Online video and condolences may be viewed at

www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
