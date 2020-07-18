1/1
Eva Copeland Morrison
1937 - 2020
Eva Copeland Morrison

Rushville - Eva Copeland Morrison, of Rushville passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020.

She was born on January 8, 1937 to William H. and Clarice E. Copeland.

Eva was a graduate of Franklin Central High School and became an xray technician, working at Methodist Hospital. While raising her family, she drove a school bus for Franklin Township Schools and later worked as a medical office manager.

She loved nature, especially bird watching, and shared this love with her grandchildren.

Eva attended Rushville Church of Christ and had also been a charter member of Franklin Central Christian Church in Wanamaker.

Eva is survived by her husband of 60 years, Paul Morrison Jr.; daughter, Sheryl Martin (Alan); sons, Gary Morrison (Cathy), and Mike Morrison (Pam); grandchildren, Craig Martin (Kim), Sarah Morrison, Thomas Morrison, Kyle Morrison; and a great-granddaughter, Eva Grace Martin.

A pending graveside service will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery.

Services have been entrusted to Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 819 S. Harrison St. in Shelbyville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rushville Church of Christ, 627 W. 11th St., Rushville, Indiana 46173.

Online condolences may be shared with Eva's family at www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
