Eva J. Brown
Eva J. Brown

Indianapolis - Eva was born on April 5, 1934, and sadly passed away, on August 27, 2020. It's with much regret and sadness, that there will not be a public service at this time. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic the family has chosen to follow the CDC guidelines in order to protect the health and well-being of family and friends. An in-person memorial will be planned in 2021 when everyone is safe from the pandemic.

Please visit www.crownhill.org for the full obituary and a video tribute honoring Eva Jo. The video tribute will always be available on the website. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family on the above website.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Early Learning Center, 3333 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46208.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
