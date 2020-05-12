Eva L. Green
97, of Beech Grove, passed away on May 9, 2020. A private family service has been scheduled. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
www.littleandsonsbeechgrove.com
97, of Beech Grove, passed away on May 9, 2020. A private family service has been scheduled. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
www.littleandsonsbeechgrove.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 14, 2020.