Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Eva Lea (Hudson) Griffith


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eva Lea (Hudson) Griffith Obituary
Eva Lea (Hudson) Griffith

New Palestine - Eva Lea (Hudson) Griffith, 75, New Palestine, IN, passed away March 10, 2019, New Palestine, IN. Born in Hardshell, KY., on October 27, 1943. Survivors include son; Wayne (Caralee) Griffith and one grandson, Alex. Preceded in death by her husband; Blair Griffith and parents. A Funeral Service will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00am at Bell Mortuary & Crematory, Shangrila Chapel, 1444 West US Hwy 52, Fountaintown, IN 46130 with Pastor Carl Coffey officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the mortuary. Burial will be in Cicero Cemetery, Cicero, IN. In lieu of flowers please make Memorial Contributions to Eva's Grandson Alex; Boy Scout Troop 254, c/o Bell Mortuary & Crematory. Online condolences can be shared at bellmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 13, 2019
