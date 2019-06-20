|
|
Eva Mae Jefferson
Indianapolis - 70, passed away Sunday June 9. On Saturday June 22, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 pm with visitation from 11 am until 12 pm at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, and interment at Washington Park North Cemetery.
She lives to cherish her memory husband Bobby M. Jefferson, daughters LaTisa Patterson, and Erica Corley, son Bobby M. Jefferson, II, ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, three sisters Dorothy Jean Owens, Lillie Mae Graham and Coleen Ingram.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 20, 2019