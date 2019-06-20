Services
Stuart Mortuary, Inc.
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary Chapel
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Stuart Mortuary Chapel
Eva Mae Jefferson Obituary
Eva Mae Jefferson

Indianapolis - 70, passed away Sunday June 9. On Saturday June 22, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 pm with visitation from 11 am until 12 pm at Stuart Mortuary Chapel, and interment at Washington Park North Cemetery.

She lives to cherish her memory husband Bobby M. Jefferson, daughters LaTisa Patterson, and Erica Corley, son Bobby M. Jefferson, II, ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, three sisters Dorothy Jean Owens, Lillie Mae Graham and Coleen Ingram.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 20, 2019
