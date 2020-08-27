1/1
Evaline Hitz Rhodehamel
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evaline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evaline Hitz Rhodehamel

Indianapolis - Evaline Hitz Rhodehamel, 95, died peacefully at home on August 22, 2020 surrounded by family and friends and a loving dog. Evie was born in Indianapolis in 1924 to Elizabeth Holliday Hitz and Benjamin Dickson Hitz. A sixth generation Hoosier, she was a lifelong resident of Indianapolis and summer resident of Leland, Michigan. She attended the Orchard Country Day School and graduated from Tudor Hall and Bryn Mawr College.

Evie was the last living grandchild of Indianapolis newspaperman, philanthropist and civic leader John Hamden Holliday. She devoted countless hours to civic organizations she cared about, and served on the boards of numerous charitable organizations. Examples include the Indiana Historical Society, Hanover College, the Indianapolis Garden Club, the Indianapolis Women's Club, Park Tudor School, the Society of Indiana Pioneers, the Colonial Dames, the Daughters of the American Revolution, Friends of Homeless Animals, and Gunston Hall. She served as an officer for many of these organizations as well, including as President of the Garden Club, the Women's Club, Colonial Dames and Society of Indiana Pioneers. Evie participated in prayer groups at the Indiana Women's Prison for decades. She received many awards and honors for her tireless devotion to these organizations and the people they served. From her youth she was a member of First Presbyterian Church, and later of Second Presbyterian Church, where she served as an Elder and sang in the Sanctuary Choir.

Her husband of 59 years, Harley Wesley Rhodehamel, Jr., preceded her in death in 2006. She and Harley donated their beloved family property in Brown County, Indiana to the Nature Conservancy to create the Hitz Rhodehamel Woods. Her faith, her family, her family history, her gardens, and her beloved companion animals were the passions of her life. She leaves behind her five children, John of Newport Beach, CA, Nick (Beth) of Madison, WI, Lucia (Mark Lorenzi) of Kula, HI, Harley III "Hap" (Carol Overman) of Spokane, WA, and William (Megan) of Brownsburg, IN, as well as 11 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

A private graveside ceremony will be held for immediate family and friends, and a celebration of Evie's life will be held in 2021 for all. Memorial donations may be made to an animal welfare organization, the Nature Conservancy of Indiana, Second Presbyterian Church, or the charity of the donor's choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved