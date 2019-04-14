Services
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
317-881-2514
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilson-St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory
481 W. Main St
Greenwood, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church
Greenwood - Evalyn (Lyn) J. Williams, 82, passed away April 9, 2019 in Greenwood, Indiana. Evalyn was born to the late William and Eva (Rankin) Crimmins on April 3, 1937 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Lyn was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include, two children Michael Williams and Maureen Saltsgaver (Rex). Five grandchildren; Stephanie Rusher (Justin), Eric Williams (Shannon), Rachel Saltsgaver, Lindsey Saltsgaver (Brent) and Aaron Williams. Four great grandchildren, two brothers, William Crimmins and Steve Cavanaugh. A visitation will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory 481 W. Main St. Greenwood, IN, 46143 from 4-8 P.M. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, April 16th at 10 A.M. at Our Lady of the Greenwood Catholic Church. Entombment will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 14, 2019
