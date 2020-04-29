|
Evangelist Ruth Pettis passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 at IU Methodist Hospital. She was born in Earlington, Kentucky on January 8, 1937 to Thomas E. Fleming and Pauline M. Fleming. Ruth attended Indianapolis Public Schools #26 and #56 and graduated from Shortridge High School in 1955. On August 4, 1961 she married Leon G. Pettis, Jr. and to this union were born two daughters Karen Ruth and Paula Ruth. Her last place of employment before retiring in 1998 was American States Insurance Company, where she worked for over 15 years. Ruth loved to sing and was well known for her first-soprano voice. She sang her first solo at Eastern Star Missionary Baptist Church as a teenager. She was an original member of the Gospel Pearls and sang with the Indianapolis Pentecostal Mass Choir as well as the Grace Apostolic Sanctuary Choir, in which she was a lead vocalist. Ruth was also a preacher of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and had a heart for people, especially those who were down and out. Through the "Dynamic Duo Ministries" she and her husband, Leon, ministered to many people of various backgrounds. Ruth had a great sense of humor and a big personality that changed the atmosphere when she entered the room. She touched many lives and will be dearly missed. Ruth is survived by her husband, Leon G. Pettis, Jr., her daughters, Karen and Paula (Steven), sister, Brenda Downs, one step-daughter and three step-sons, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Ruth is also remembered by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Private family services are Saturday, May 2nd, 2020 at 12:00pm at Grace Apostolic Church, 649 E. 22nd Street, Indianapolis 46218 with public viewing from 10:00am until start of service. Services entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. Watch via Bluitt and Son Facebook live stream or on www.bluittandson.com
