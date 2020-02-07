|
|
Eve Perlstein
Carmel - Eve was born on April 17, 1925 in Germany to Amalie and Dr. Hans Lion and the family moved to the United States in 1936. She was a graduate of Ohio University and became a research associate at the IU School of Medicine, Department of Biochemistry.
She was a life member of the National Council of Jewish Women and served as president of the Indianapolis Section. During her presidency, she was instrumental in establishing the Child Advocate Project for abused and neglected children. She served as president of the Council for International Visitor and was a Life member of the Jewish Community Relations Council for which she produced a TV program named "A Jewish Perspective" which aired on Channel 8 every other Sunday. Eve was a recipient of the prestigious David M Cook Award and the Liebert Mossler Award from the JCRC.
For over 20 years, she was a docent at the Indianapolis Museum of Art (now known as Newfields) and also was involved with Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union.
Eve's favorite joy was being with her family. She was an avid reader, artist, and had a great appreciation for music and was a season ticket holder to the Indianapolis Symphony for many years. She also became a very accomplished Scrabble player with her partner, Richard Mills.
Eve was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Philip, by her parents, and her brother, John Lion. She is survived by her sons Robert Perlstein (Bernadette Fahy) and Mark Perlstein (Sally Perlstein) and her grandchildren, Andrew Perlstein, Lindsey Perlstein-Brooks (Hunter) and Liam Perlstein, her loving partner, Richard Mills, by her niece, Deborah Vasta (Steve), nephew Daniel Lion (Debbie) and her sister-in-law, Evelyn Lion.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 11:00 am at Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary, 11411 N. Michigan Road Zionsville, IN 46077.
She wanted contributions made to the Hunger Fund of the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation, www.ihcindy.org, of which she was a member, or the Boone County Humane Society, www.boonecountyhumane.org.
Friends may leave a memory of Eve or a message of condolence for the family by visiting www.arnmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020