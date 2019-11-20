|
Eveleen C. Hassenfritz
Indianapolis - Eveleen C. Hassenfritz of Indianapolis, passed away November 18, 2019 at the age of 103. She was born on November 14, 1916 in Marion, Illinois to the late Coy Ebert and Daisy (Tucker) Cox.
Eveleen was a talented artisan and seamstress, and she taught ceramics for many years. She led her daughter's Girl Scout troop for over 12 years and was a member of the "Strikeouts" Bowling League well into her 90's. Eveleen faithfully attended The Church at the Crossing and was a member of "Lydia's Ladies" there.
Eveleen is survived by her two daughters, Jan (Marty) Houlihan and Bonnie (Brian) Long; grandchildren, Michael Houlihan, Megan Houlihan, Whitney (John) Newton, Morgann (Doug) Dellinger, Anthony (Alex) Long, and Elhadji Dieng; great grandchildren, Brandon, Lorin, Reese Eveleen, Charlotte, Addison, and Maxwell; and sister, Wanda Reynolds along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Hassenfritz in 1980, and four siblings, Edward Cox, Rev. C.E. Cox, Jr., Pauleen Smith, and Joyce Riley.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 22 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 23 at 11:00 AM also at Leppert Mortuary- Nora Chapel. Burial will be at Lincoln Memory Gardens, Whitestown, Indiana.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019