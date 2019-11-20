Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eveleen Hassenfritz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eveleen C. Hassenfritz


1916 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eveleen C. Hassenfritz Obituary
Eveleen C. Hassenfritz

Indianapolis - Eveleen C. Hassenfritz of Indianapolis, passed away November 18, 2019 at the age of 103. She was born on November 14, 1916 in Marion, Illinois to the late Coy Ebert and Daisy (Tucker) Cox.

Eveleen was a talented artisan and seamstress, and she taught ceramics for many years. She led her daughter's Girl Scout troop for over 12 years and was a member of the "Strikeouts" Bowling League well into her 90's. Eveleen faithfully attended The Church at the Crossing and was a member of "Lydia's Ladies" there.

Eveleen is survived by her two daughters, Jan (Marty) Houlihan and Bonnie (Brian) Long; grandchildren, Michael Houlihan, Megan Houlihan, Whitney (John) Newton, Morgann (Doug) Dellinger, Anthony (Alex) Long, and Elhadji Dieng; great grandchildren, Brandon, Lorin, Reese Eveleen, Charlotte, Addison, and Maxwell; and sister, Wanda Reynolds along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Hassenfritz in 1980, and four siblings, Edward Cox, Rev. C.E. Cox, Jr., Pauleen Smith, and Joyce Riley.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 22 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 23 at 11:00 AM also at Leppert Mortuary- Nora Chapel. Burial will be at Lincoln Memory Gardens, Whitestown, Indiana.

Please visit www.leppertmortuary.com to share a memory.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eveleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -