Eveline Emilie Van Velse
Indianapolis - Eveline E. Van Velse, 92, of Indianapolis passed June 16, 2020. She is survived by her children, Rene Arthur (Annette), Frank Martin, Edwin Roy (Kathleen), Reginald Patrick (Nancy), Maureen Angela (Stephen Schoch) and Kenneth Andrew; 13 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren with one on the way!She is preceded in death by her late husband, Jan Jacobus Van Velse, her grandchildren, Matthew Richard and Amanda Josephine and great-grandsons, Luke Adam and Liam Thomas. Visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St., Indpls, 46229 on Mon, June 22nd from 5-7PM with a prayer service to begin at 7PM. Funeral services will be held at Saint Lawrence Catholic Church at 6944 E. 46th St., Indpls 46226 on Tue, June 23rd at 11AM. For more information visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.