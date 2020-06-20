Eveline Emilie VanVelse
Eveline Emilie Van Velse

Indianapolis - Eveline E. Van Velse, 92, of Indianapolis passed June 16, 2020. She is survived by her children, Rene Arthur (Annette), Frank Martin, Edwin Roy (Kathleen), Reginald Patrick (Nancy), Maureen Angela (Stephen Schoch) and Kenneth Andrew; 13 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren with one on the way!She is preceded in death by her late husband, Jan Jacobus Van Velse, her grandchildren, Matthew Richard and Amanda Josephine and great-grandsons, Luke Adam and Liam Thomas. Visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St., Indpls, 46229 on Mon, June 22nd from 5-7PM with a prayer service to begin at 7PM. Funeral services will be held at Saint Lawrence Catholic Church at 6944 E. 46th St., Indpls 46226 on Tue, June 23rd at 11AM. For more information visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.






MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
JUN
22
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
JUN
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Saint Lawrence Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Chris Deutsch
