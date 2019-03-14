Services
Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home
5252 E. 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
(317) 923-2381
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
1060 W. 30th St.
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
1060 W. 30th St.
Evelym R. Foster Harrison


Evelym R. Foster Harrison

Indianapolis - Mrs. Evelym R. Foster Harrison of Indianapolis, Transitioned from Labor to Reward on Wed. Mar. 6, 2019. She was a longtime member of Pilgrim Baptist Church, were she served as Dean of Christian Education. She was employed with the Veterans Administration Regional Office as a Loan Guarantee Officer before her retirement.

She is survived by her daughters, Rachell Fails (Jackie, Sr.), Etta Dycus (Rev. Eric) and Jamie Hayes, 5 grandchildren, Carlton Jones, Leatha Rae Fails, Jackie Jerome Fails, Brandie Janine Fails and Dadrian Michael Reeves, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be held Sat, Mar. 16, 2019 12:00 p.m. at Pilgrim Baptist Church 1060 W. 30th St. with calling from 10:00 a.m. to Service time. Entombment in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements Entrusted to Williams & Bluitt Funeral Home.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 14, 2019
