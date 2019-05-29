|
|
Evelyn B. Messick
Indianapolis - Evelyn B. Messick, 84, of Indianapolis, passed away May 25, 2019. She was born December 31, 1934 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to the late William Henry and Sophie Caroline (Stellhorn) Bredemeyer.
Evelyn graduated from Indiana University in 1957 with degree in business administration. While at Indiana University, she met her husband, Robert Meredith Messick.
Evelyn was a full time homemaker until all her children were enrolled in school. After that, she worked in financial services roles at Circle Business Credit for over two decades and at REI Real Estate Services for 15 years.
Evelyn was preceded in death by Robert, her husband of 41 years, and her siblings, William Bredemeyer, Florena Vaughn, and Kenneth Bredemeyer.
She is survived by her children Janice M. Macy (Arnel) of Westfield, William Meredith Messick (Vickie) of Indianapolis and Kathryn Sue Messick of Indianapolis. Evelyn also leaves behind her three grandchildren - Andrew Meredith Macy, Robert Matthew Messick, Gina Grace Messick - plus countless friends and loved ones. She was a member of King of Glory Lutheran Church and the Beta Tau Chapter of Alpha Phi sorority.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4-6 PM at Leppert Mortuary- Nora Chapel, 740 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 2201 E. 106th Street, Carmel. Interment to follow at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Evelyn's memory may be made to King of Glory Lutheran Church or Down Syndrome Indiana, 708 E. Michigan St., Indianapolis, IN 46202.
To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 29, 2019