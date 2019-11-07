|
Evelyn Cooper
Indianapolis - Evelyn "Evie" Louise Short Cooper, 76, passed away November 4, 2019. She was born in West Liberty, Kentucky. Evelyn worked as a manager for Goodwill Corporation and as a child caregiver for almost 25 years. Evelyn is survived by her devoted husband Delbert Cooper; daughter Sherry (John) Wilson; daughter-in-law Carrie Browning; granddaughters Ashley and Emily Wilson; faithful dog Missy and many other family members. She is preceded in death by her mother and father Archie and Nina Short, daughter Nina Browning, and son Ricky E. Browning. The family extends deepest thanks to Evelyn's caregivers and friends through Visiting Angels, Bethany Village Nursing Home, and Heart to Heart Hospice for their love, support and devoted care of Evelyn. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 9th from 11a-2p at Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care at 7520 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227 with Services immediately following. Arrangements in care of Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care, Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Nov. 7, 2019