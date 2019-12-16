|
Evelyn Earlywine Watkins
Indianapolis - 91, passed away December 12, 2019. She was born December 9, 1928 in Napoleon, Ohio to the late Terry and Laura Drewes Earlywine. Evelyn married Harold R. Watkins, and was married for 65 years until his passing in 2015. She was a graduate of Wauseon High School and was employed as an Indianapolis Public School Reading Tutor for 5 years. Evelyn was a member of Geist Christian Church.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. at Geist Christian Church, 8550 Mud Creek Road, Indianapolis.
Evelyn is survived by her children; Mark E. Watkins (Kim), and Nancy Jo Watkins; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Geist Christian Church Disciples Extension Fund. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Irving Hill Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019