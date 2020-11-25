Evelyn Hicks
Brownsburg - Evelyn Hicks, age 95 of Vevay, IN, formally of Brownsburg, IN passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born in Hillham, TN on May 11th, 1925 and graduated from Celina High School. She worked at Allison's Transmission during World War II from 1943 to 1946. Evelyn was working in a restaurant in Brownsburg and met her future husband James M. Hicks while he was on leave from the US Air Force and noticed her and asked her to go to a baseball game with him. They were married on February 1, 1946. She and Jim owned North Side Café in Brownsburg for three years 1947 to 1950. From 1952 to 1984 she employed as a secretary at American Red Ball Transit. Following her retirement, she worked as a Funeral Directors Assistant for Leppert Mortuaries for ten years.
Evelyn regularly attended Plainfield Christian Church services in Plainfield. Evelyn enjoyed entertaining and preparing foods for guests, especially hosting the Holiday Park Homeowners Association Ladies Card Club on Wednesday afternoons. She often met lady friends at Elegance for brunch catching up on local news.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband James M. Hicks, sister Hazel Cline, and niece Joyce Ann Hasseld. She is survived by niece Wauneta Armstrong, nephew John Cline; fourteen great nieces and nephews and nineteen great, great nieces and nephews, numerous great, great, great nieces and nephews all of whom cherished Evelyn.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 28th at 11:00 am in the Leppert Mortuary - Nora Chapel, 740 East 86th St., with friends and family gathering from 10:00 AM until time of service. Interment will follow in Brownsburg Cemetery.
Livestreaming of the service will be available at www.leppertmortuary.com
or our Facebook page, Leppert Mortuaries - Nora, beginning at approximately 10:50 AM. Please go to www.leppertmortuary.com
to share a memory or online condolence.