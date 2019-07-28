Services
Services
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
1916 - 2019
Evelyn Hunter Obituary
Evelyn Hunter

Fishers - Evelyn Hunter, 103, of Fishers, Indiana, passed away July 26, 2019.

Evy was born March 1, 1916 in Madison, Indiana, the daughter of James and Larissa (Bouvard) Green. She had a degree from Indianapolis Business College, 1937, and worked for Diamond Chain in Indianapolis. During the depression when a woman married, she had to give up her job. She was married to the love of her life, Edwin Hunter, for seventy-nine year. They travelled the world and made many friends over the years but loved being with family most. Her motto was "Moderation is the key to a long life."

A dedicated mother to their two children, Timothy Hunter (Patricia) of Zionsville, IN and Nancy Wresin-Smith of Cicero, IN; grandchildren Stacia, Jakob and Walt, four great grandchildren Coleman, Hunter, Abigail and Zachary. She was a member of North Minister Presbyterian Church.

A visitation will be held on Monday July 29, 2019 from 5:00pm-9:00pm at Flanner Buchanan Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 9700 Allisonville Road Indianapolis, IN 46250. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at 11:00am, also at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 28, 2019
