Evelyn Jean Moore Blake
Indianapolis - 86, born August. 19, 1933, passed June 3, 2020. Service will be held at University United Methodist, 5959 Grandview Dr, Indpls, IN on Sat., June 13, 2020 at 1pm, visitation starting at 9am. Visit www.crownhill.org for more information.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 11, 2020.
