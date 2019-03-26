Services
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
Evelyn Johnston
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Lincoln Memory Gardens Cemetery
INDIANAPOLIS - Evelyn June Johnston

77 of Indianapolis passed away March 15, 2019. She was born August 15, 1941 in Indianapolis the daughter of the late Walter Herman and Crystal Smith. She was an office manager for H & J Industrial and a member of the American Legion Post 497 Ladies Auxiliary. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Archie T. Johnston, son, Steven M. Johnston, and daughter, Jamee Hunter. She is survived by a daughter, Wendee Maniago (D. Peter); sister, Juanita Payne; grandchildren, Tiphynee Salazar, Eric Hunter, Steve Maniago, P.J. Maniago, and Maggie Maniago. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday April 13, 2019 at Lincoln Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Baldricks Foundation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 26, 2019
