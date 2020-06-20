Evelyn Lorraine Amick
Shelbyville - Evelyn Lorraine Amick, 96, of Shelbyville passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Ashford Place Health Campus in Shelbyville.
She was born on the family farm in Johnson County on April 2, 1924, the daughter of Samuel and Verna (Admire) Speas. On June 29, 1942, she married Harold C. Amick, and he preceded her in death on October 6, 2005.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Nancy O'Dell of Shelbyville, Alan C. Amick and wife, Karen, of Granger, Rosalind Hsia and husband, Steve, of Sacramento, California, and Cheryl Amick and husband, James Jansen, of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Suzanne Smith and husband, Chris, Katie Amick, Audrey Hsia, Olivia Hsia and husband, Nolan Cromwell, Jessica Price, and Alexandra Jansen; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to Harold, Evelyn was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Speas; sisters, Doris Brewer, Grace Taylor, and Elizabeth Black; and son-in-law, Hal O'Dell.
She graduated in 1942 from Whiteland High School.
Evelyn was a member of the First Christian Church and attended Mount Gilead Baptist Church.
She was also a member of the Greenwood Chapter No. 390 Order of Eastern Star and Sugar Creek Home Economics Club.
She formerly worked as a cashier at Standard Grocery, for 18 years.
Evelyn was a loving mother, grandmother and aunt. She was also a wonderful homemaker, excellent cook, and expert seamstress.
She was very comforting and supportive of her family and friends.
Evelyn also enjoyed traveling, reading, shopping, and playing bridge.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Carmony-Ewing Chapel, 819 South Harrison Street in Shelbyville.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with Pastor Bryan C. Trotter officiating, and Brenda DeCoursey eulogizing.
Private graveside services will be conducted at the Greenwood Cemetery.
Evelyn's family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful care she received the last three years at Ashford Place Health Campus.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Gilead Baptist Church, 4449 S. Smithland Road, Shelbyville, Indiana, 46176; Shelbyville-Shelby County Animal Shelter, 705 Hale Road, Shelbyville, Indiana, 46176; or Boggstown Presbyterian Church, 2488 N. Sand Creek Road, Boggstown, Indiana, 46110.
Online condolences may be shared with Evelyn's family at www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Shelbyville - Evelyn Lorraine Amick, 96, of Shelbyville passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Ashford Place Health Campus in Shelbyville.
She was born on the family farm in Johnson County on April 2, 1924, the daughter of Samuel and Verna (Admire) Speas. On June 29, 1942, she married Harold C. Amick, and he preceded her in death on October 6, 2005.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Nancy O'Dell of Shelbyville, Alan C. Amick and wife, Karen, of Granger, Rosalind Hsia and husband, Steve, of Sacramento, California, and Cheryl Amick and husband, James Jansen, of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Suzanne Smith and husband, Chris, Katie Amick, Audrey Hsia, Olivia Hsia and husband, Nolan Cromwell, Jessica Price, and Alexandra Jansen; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to Harold, Evelyn was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Speas; sisters, Doris Brewer, Grace Taylor, and Elizabeth Black; and son-in-law, Hal O'Dell.
She graduated in 1942 from Whiteland High School.
Evelyn was a member of the First Christian Church and attended Mount Gilead Baptist Church.
She was also a member of the Greenwood Chapter No. 390 Order of Eastern Star and Sugar Creek Home Economics Club.
She formerly worked as a cashier at Standard Grocery, for 18 years.
Evelyn was a loving mother, grandmother and aunt. She was also a wonderful homemaker, excellent cook, and expert seamstress.
She was very comforting and supportive of her family and friends.
Evelyn also enjoyed traveling, reading, shopping, and playing bridge.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Carmony-Ewing Chapel, 819 South Harrison Street in Shelbyville.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with Pastor Bryan C. Trotter officiating, and Brenda DeCoursey eulogizing.
Private graveside services will be conducted at the Greenwood Cemetery.
Evelyn's family would like to express their gratitude for the wonderful care she received the last three years at Ashford Place Health Campus.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Gilead Baptist Church, 4449 S. Smithland Road, Shelbyville, Indiana, 46176; Shelbyville-Shelby County Animal Shelter, 705 Hale Road, Shelbyville, Indiana, 46176; or Boggstown Presbyterian Church, 2488 N. Sand Creek Road, Boggstown, Indiana, 46110.
Online condolences may be shared with Evelyn's family at www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.