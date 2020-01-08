Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Evelyn Louise Niedenthal


1922 - 2020
Evelyn Louise Niedenthal Obituary
Evelyn Louise Niedenthal

Indianapolis - Evelyn Louise Niedenthal, 97, of Indianapolis, passed away on January 7, 2020.

She was born in Indianapolis on March 20, 1922 to Frank and Marie (McCotter) Skillman.

Evelyn graduated from Emmerich Manual High School in 1940 and worked as a secretary for 57 years for the law firm of Barnes and Thornburg.

She married Richard Niedenthal in 1942 and they wre married for 52 years. She was preceded in death by Richard in 1994 and by her only sibling, Norma Chesher in 2010.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Saturday, January 11, 2020 with a service beginning at 1:00 PM at G.H Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Ave., Indianapolis. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Indianapolis Animal Shelter.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
