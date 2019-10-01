|
Evelyn M. White Jones
Indianapolis - Evelyn M. Jones, 90, passed away September 25, 2019. Evelyn retired as a Postal Clerk from the U.S. Post Office. Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 12:00pm at Mt Zion Apostolic Church, 4900 E. 38th St. with visitation there from 10:00am until service.
She is survived by her 2 daughters, Audrey Hughes, Tamara K. West; son, John A. Jones. Burial will take place at Washington Park North Cemetery.
Final arrangements entrusted to Ellis Mortuary
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019