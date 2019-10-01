Services
Ellis Mortuary
1503 Columbia Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202-1193
(317) 955-1193
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt Zion Apostolic Church
4900 E. 38th St.
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt Zion Apostolic Church
4900 E. 38th St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn M. White Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn M. White Jones Obituary
Evelyn M. White Jones

Indianapolis - Evelyn M. Jones, 90, passed away September 25, 2019. Evelyn retired as a Postal Clerk from the U.S. Post Office. Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 12:00pm at Mt Zion Apostolic Church, 4900 E. 38th St. with visitation there from 10:00am until service.

She is survived by her 2 daughters, Audrey Hughes, Tamara K. West; son, John A. Jones. Burial will take place at Washington Park North Cemetery.

Final arrangements entrusted to Ellis Mortuary
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now