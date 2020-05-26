Evelyn Marie Gootee
Evelyn Marie Gootee

Indianapolis - Evelyn Marie Gootee, 80, of Indianapolis, passed away on May 25, 2020.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, with visitation from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. She will laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
MAY
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 27, 2020
Always Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
glenna henninger
