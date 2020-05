Evelyn Marie GooteeIndianapolis - Evelyn Marie Gootee, 80, of Indianapolis, passed away on May 25, 2020.Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, with visitation from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. She will laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com