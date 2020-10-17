1/1
Evelyn Marie King
1929 - 2020
Evelyn Marie King

Indianapolis - Surrounded by her loving family, Evelyn Marie King, 91, of Indianapolis, passed away into her Savior's arms on October 16, 2020. Evelyn was born in Detroit, Michigan to Emile and Louvennia Martineau on March 13, 1929. She was the second oldest in a family of 7 brothers, who all preceded her in death.

Evelyn was the life of every party. She was beautiful beyond words, kinder than the world deserved and knew laughter was essential to life. She never met a stranger and was known and loved for her infectious smile and twinkling eyes. In 1956 she got her private pilot's license, becoming only one of 8 women pilots in Indiana. She was proud to carry the American flag as a member of the American Legion color guard, she was also an active member of the Elks, Moose, Eagles, VFW and Eastern Star Irvington Masonic Lodge. She was in banking for over 30 years, retired at 65 and started her second career a year later, working for Farm Bureau Credit Union, where she retired 21 years later.

Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, LeMoine King. She leaves behind her beloved family, the light of her life: Elaine (Richard) Wilson, Wanda (Bill) Murphy; grandchildren Ryan Murphy, Kate (Jeff) Mazelin, two great grandchildren, Wyatt and Cooper Mazelin, countless nieces and nephews and her beloved pup, Sadie.

Private services are being handled by Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you celebrate Evelyn's life by taking the time to tell the ones you love most how much they mean to you, as she never left anyone to wonder how much she loved them.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
