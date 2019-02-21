|
|
Evelyn Metallic
Indianapolis - 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Indianapolis on February 18, 2019. Evelyn was born on May 7, 1925 in Hartford City, Indiana as the daughter of Matthias and Kathleen Scheidler.
A visitation will be held on February 22 from 4-7pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park North, with a rosary being held at 7pm. A funeral mass will be held on February 23 at 11am at St. Michael's Catholic Church 3354 West 30th Street, Indianapolis, IN. To view the full obituary please visit, www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 21, 2019