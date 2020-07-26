1/
Evelyn Rosenthal Ungar
1936 - 2020
Evelyn Rosenthal Ungar

Carmel - 84, of Carmel, passed away July 25, 2020 in Carmel, Indiana. She was born in Bronx, NY to David Rosenthal and Bertha Frankel Rosenthal on March 7, 1936. Evelyn grew up on Longfellow Avenue in the Bronx where she graduated from James Monroe High School. She worked for the City of New York as an executive assistant. She was married to Emanuel "Manny" Ungar in 1960 and lived in Brooklyn, NY.

Evelyn was preceded in death by Manny, her husband of 56 years, and is survived by sons, Ken (Debbie) Ungar and Scott (Emily) Ungar; and grandchildren, Max, Sam, David, and Thomas Ungar.

Anyone who met Evelyn would come to learn of her delight from being a mother to her sons and grandmother to her grandsons. She also loved to read, watch television news, cook, and enjoyed being in the sun. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana Parkinson Foundation (indianaparkinson.org) or Riley Children's Foundation (rileykids.org). Friends may leave a memory or message of condolence at www.arnmortuary.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
