Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Washington Park East Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Boles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Sue (Davis) Boles


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn Sue (Davis) Boles Obituary
Evelyn Sue (Davis) Boles

Indianapolis - Evelyn S. Boles, 83, of Indianapolis, passed away May 3, 2019. She was born on September 18, 1935 in Washington, Indiana as the daughter of Harold and Cleo Brothers.

"God never gave me a better wife. A woman who completed my life. I will truly miss the best dance partner I ever had. I'll see you later sweetie." -Wiley

Evelyn is survived by her husband, Wiley Boles; sons, Eddie (Terri) Davis, Mike (Cindy) Davis; siblings: Patricia, Carolyn, Diane, Debbie, Ron; and many other family members and friends.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 10-12pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East. There will be a graveside service immediately following at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
Download Now