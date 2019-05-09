|
Evelyn Sue (Davis) Boles
Indianapolis - Evelyn S. Boles, 83, of Indianapolis, passed away May 3, 2019. She was born on September 18, 1935 in Washington, Indiana as the daughter of Harold and Cleo Brothers.
"God never gave me a better wife. A woman who completed my life. I will truly miss the best dance partner I ever had. I'll see you later sweetie." -Wiley
Evelyn is survived by her husband, Wiley Boles; sons, Eddie (Terri) Davis, Mike (Cindy) Davis; siblings: Patricia, Carolyn, Diane, Debbie, Ron; and many other family members and friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 10-12pm at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East. There will be a graveside service immediately following at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 9, 2019