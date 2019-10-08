|
Evelyne Maria "Evie" Glander
Greenwood - Mrs. Evelyne Maria "Evie" Glander, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was 86. Evie was born January 1, 1933 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Johan and Berta (Mayer) Werz.
Evie graduated from Fort Wayne North High School and continued on to earn her Radiology Technology degree from Indiana University Medical Center in 1955. It was while at the IU Med Center that she met her future husband, Dr. Karl Glander on a 'blind date'. They were married May 10, 1956.
Evie was a warm hearted, gentle person who liked nothing more than spending time with family and friends. Traditional baby-sitting was fun and something she really enjoyed. She was a gourmet cook, having learned preparation of all types of foods from her mother and mother-in-law, Elizabeth Glander. She enjoyed playing cards and games with the ladies in the neighborhood. Tennis was also an enjoyed activity for many years. She also received great pleasure from arranging flowers she and her husband cultivated.
Evie loved getting "dressed up" and going out. She enjoyed a good party and was often the first to arrive and last to leave. She and Karl travelled extensively, visiting various destinations within the country and Europe. They went as part of a group self-named "The Dirty Dozen" which made the travelling even more fun. Evie was a member of the Southport Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years.
Evie is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Karl W. Glander; her children, Dr. Karl W. "Skip" (Colleen) Glander, Laura (Peter) Seoane, Steven (Debbie) Glander and Dr. David (Karen) Glander; her grandchildren, Austin Glander, Grant Glander, Sarah Glander, Daley Glander, Jack Glander, D.J. Glander, Nick Seoane and Lea Glander; a sister, Julia Mitchell as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center with a gathering of friends from 9:30 am until the time of service.
For those choosing to make a memorial contribution, the family has suggested those be offered to Happy Hollow Children's Camp, 615 N. Alabama St., Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019