Everett "Ed" Kuhns
1943 - 2020
Indianapolis - Everett "Ed" Kuhns, 77, of Indianapolis, died October 16th at home surrounded by his family. Born September 27, 1943 to Dr. Hoyt and Hazel (Taylor) Kuhns, Ed grew up in Terre Haute. He was a graduate of Indiana University and IU School of Law in Bloomington, and practiced title law for 45 years. Throughout his life, Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing, a good cigar, and a glass of wine. He is survived by his wife Barbara of 42 years. Ed also leaves behind two daughters, Lissa (Heath) Eberhart of Shelbyville, and Elaine (Lucas) Johnson of Bloomington, and four grandchildren he was immensely proud of: Chelsea and Zachary Johnson, and William and Kathryne Eberhart. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to an organization that is meaningful to you. A celebration to share memories of Ed will be planned in the spring. Arrangements have been entrusted to Neptune Society- Indianapolis, where condolences may be shared with the Kuhns Family at www.neptunesociety.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
